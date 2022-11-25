Seton Hall Pirates face the Oklahoma Sooners

Oklahoma Sooners (4-1) vs. Seton Hall Pirates (4-1) Orlando, Florida; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Oklahoma Sooners and…

Oklahoma Sooners (4-1) vs. Seton Hall Pirates (4-1)

Orlando, Florida; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Oklahoma Sooners and the Seton Hall Pirates square off in Orlando, Florida.

The Pirates have a 4-1 record in non-conference play. Seton Hall ranks third in the Big East with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Tyrese Samuel averaging 3.2.

The Sooners are 4-1 in non-conference play. Oklahoma has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Al-Amir Dawes averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, scoring 11.2 points while shooting 48.0% from beyond the arc. Samuel is shooting 55.9% and averaging 11.2 points for Seton Hall.

Grant Sherfield is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Sooners. Tanner Groves is averaging 11.4 points and 9.0 rebounds for Oklahoma.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.