Scott leads Maryland against Miami after 25-point outing

Maryland Terrapins (4-0) vs. Miami Hurricanes (4-0)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland takes on the Miami Hurricanes after Donta Scott scored 25 points in Maryland’s 95-67 win against the Saint Louis Billikens.

Miami went 26-11 overall with a 10-5 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Hurricanes averaged 73.9 points per game while shooting 47.3% from the field and 33.9% from behind the arc last season.

Maryland finished 7-13 in Big Ten games and 3-7 on the road last season. The Terrapins averaged 70.9 points per game last season, 30.2 in the paint, 12.3 off of turnovers and 11.8 on fast breaks.

