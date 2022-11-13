Santa Clara visits Utah State after Podziemski’s 34-point performance

Santa Clara Broncos (2-0) at Utah State Aggies (2-0) Logan, Utah; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara plays…

Santa Clara Broncos (2-0) at Utah State Aggies (2-0)

Logan, Utah; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara plays the Utah State Aggies after Brandin Podziemski scored 34 points in Santa Clara’s 78-62 win over the Georgia Southern Eagles.

Utah State went 18-16 overall a season ago while going 9-7 at home. The Aggies averaged 73.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.9 last season.

Santa Clara went 10-5 in WCC play and 5-6 on the road a season ago. The Broncos averaged 77.3 points per game while shooting 48.4% from the field and 37.8% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

