Santa Clara hosts DePaul following Johnson’s 20-point game

DePaul Blue Demons (3-0) vs. Santa Clara Broncos (2-1)

Santa Clara, California; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul visits the Santa Clara Broncos after Javan Johnson scored 20 points in DePaul’s 69-53 win against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Santa Clara finished 21-12 overall with a 14-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Broncos averaged 15.1 assists per game on 28.8 made field goals last season.

DePaul went 15-16 overall with a 4-9 record on the road last season. The Blue Demons averaged 11.4 assists per game on 26.3 made field goals last season.

