ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Home » College Basketball » San Diego hosts Utah…

San Diego hosts Utah State after Funk’s 22-point outing

The Associated Press

November 16, 2022, 2:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Utah State Aggies (3-0) at San Diego Toreros (3-0)

San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State takes on the San Diego Toreros after Taylor Funk scored 22 points in Utah State’s 96-74 victory over the Santa Clara Broncos.

San Diego finished 15-16 overall with an 8-6 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Toreros allowed opponents to score 67.3 points per game and shoot 43.7% from the field last season.

Utah State went 8-10 in MWC action and 4-7 on the road last season. The Aggies shot 47.7% from the field and 34.2% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up