Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Biden's Thanksgiving tradition | Best and worst times to hit the roads | What's the value of an instant-read thermometer? | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Home » College Basketball » Samford beats Valparaiso 79-49

Samford beats Valparaiso 79-49

The Associated Press

November 23, 2022, 6:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jermaine Marshall and Ques Glove both scored 12 points to help Samford defeat Valparaiso 79-49 on Wednesday.

Marshall also had six rebounds for the Bulldogs (6-0). Bubba Parham recorded nine points and finished 3 of 3 from 3-point range. It was the sixth win in a row for the Bulldogs.

Kobe King led the way for the Beacons (2-3) with 20 points. Ben Krikke added six points, nine rebounds and two blocks for Valparaiso.

Samford entered halftime up 52-22. Glover paced the team in scoring in the first half with 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up