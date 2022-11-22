Saint John’s (NY) squares off against Syracuse in Brooklyn, New York

Syracuse Orange (3-1) vs. Saint John’s (NY) Red Storm (5-0) New York; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Saint…

Syracuse Orange (3-1) vs. Saint John’s (NY) Red Storm (5-0)

New York; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Saint John’s (NY) Red Storm will square off against the Syracuse Orange at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Saint John’s (NY) finished 17-15 overall with a 9-4 record in non-conference play in the 2021-22 season. The Red Storm averaged 79.6 points per game last season, 37.8 in the paint, 17.8 off of turnovers and 15.6 on fast breaks.

Syracuse finished 16-17 overall with a 7-6 record in non-conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Orange averaged 77.4 points per game while shooting 45.1% from the field and 37.6% from behind the arc last season.

