Rutgers hosts Columbia to begin season

Columbia Lions at Rutgers Scarlet Knights Piscataway, New Jersey; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rutgers -22.5; over/under is…

Columbia Lions at Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Piscataway, New Jersey; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rutgers -22.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Rutgers Scarlet Knights start the season at home against the Columbia Lions.

Rutgers finished 14-3 at home a season ago while going 18-14 overall. The Scarlet Knights averaged 68.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.5 last season.

Columbia finished 4-22 overall a season ago while going 1-12 on the road. The Lions gave up 78.8 points per game while committing 16.8 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

