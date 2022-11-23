Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Biden's Thanksgiving tradition | Best and worst times to hit the roads | What's the value of an instant-read thermometer? | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Rhode Island faces Illinois State

The Associated Press

November 23, 2022, 2:42 AM

Illinois State Redbirds (2-4) vs. Rhode Island Rams (1-4)

George Town, Cayman Islands; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Rhode Island Rams play the Illinois State Redbirds in George Town, Cayman Islands.

The Rams have a 1-4 record in non-conference play. Rhode Island ranks third in the A-10 with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Malik Martin averaging 2.6.

The Redbirds have a 2-4 record in non-conference play. Illinois State is sixth in the MVC with 7.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Kendall Lewis averaging 3.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ishmael Leggett is scoring 20.0 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Rams. Martin is averaging 8.0 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 33.3% for Rhode Island.

Darius Burford is averaging 12.7 points for the Redbirds. Lewis is averaging 12.5 points for Illinois State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

