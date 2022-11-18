Pride leads Bryant against Florida International after 28-point showing

Bryant Bulldogs (2-1) at Florida International Panthers (2-1) Miami; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bryant plays the Florida International…

Bryant Bulldogs (2-1) at Florida International Panthers (2-1)

Miami; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant plays the Florida International Panthers after Charles Pride scored 28 points in Bryant’s 85-74 loss to the Florida Atlantic Owls.

Florida International finished 11-5 at home a season ago while going 15-17 overall. The Panthers averaged 70.8 points per game last season, 28.1 in the paint, 13.5 off of turnovers and 7.8 on fast breaks.

Bryant went 7-7 on the road and 22-10 overall last season. The Bulldogs gave up 73.4 points per game while committing 17.7 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.