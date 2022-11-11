Porter leads Wichita State against Alcorn State after 22-point showing

Alcorn State Braves (0-1) at Wichita State Shockers (1-0) Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State plays…

Alcorn State Braves (0-1) at Wichita State Shockers (1-0)

Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State plays the Alcorn State Braves after Craig Porter Jr. scored 22 points in Wichita State’s 79-55 win against the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears.

Wichita State went 15-13 overall with an 11-6 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Shockers allowed opponents to score 66.4 points per game and shoot 41.4% from the field last season.

Alcorn State finished 9-13 on the road and 17-17 overall last season. The Braves averaged 10.3 assists per game on 23.7 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

