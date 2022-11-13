Phillips leads Troy against Florida State after 20-point game

Troy Trojans (2-0) at Florida State Seminoles (0-2) Tallahassee, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Troy plays the Florida…

Troy Trojans (2-0) at Florida State Seminoles (0-2)

Tallahassee, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Troy plays the Florida State Seminoles after Nelson Phillips scored 20 points in Troy’s 96-42 win over the Mississippi University for Women Owls.

Florida State finished 11-4 at home last season while going 17-14 overall. The Seminoles averaged 16.8 points off of turnovers, 11.5 second chance points and 27.2 bench points last season.

Troy went 8-6 on the road and 20-12 overall a season ago. The Trojans gave up 65.6 points per game while committing 17.9 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

