Penn State puts home win streak on the line against Lafayette

The Associated Press

November 24, 2022, 2:42 AM

Lafayette Leopards (1-5) at Penn State Nittany Lions (5-1)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State hosts Lafayette looking to continue its four-game home winning streak.

The Nittany Lions are 3-0 in home games. Penn State averages 75.2 points and has outscored opponents by 11.9 points per game.

The Leopards are 0-4 on the road. Lafayette is 0-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Pickett is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Nittany Lions. Myles Dread is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers for Penn State.

Leo O’Boyle is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Leopards. Kyle Jenkins is averaging 12.5 points for Lafayette.

