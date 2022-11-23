Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Biden's Thanksgiving tradition | Best and worst times to hit the roads | What's the value of an instant-read thermometer? | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Paveletzke’s 18 lead Wofford over North Greenville 70-59

The Associated Press

November 23, 2022, 3:37 PM

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Jackson Paveletzke had 18 points in Wofford’s 70-59 win against North Greenville on Wednesday.

Paveletzke also had six assists for the Terriers (4-2). B.J. Mack scored 12 points and added seven rebounds. Jackson Sivills recorded nine points and shot 1 for 4 from beyond the arc and 6 of 6 from the free throw line.

C.J. Jamison led the Crusaders in scoring, finishing with 17 points and four steals. Zak Perdew added 10 points, six assists and three steals for North Greenville. In addition, Savion Brown finished with nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

