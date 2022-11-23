Paveletzke’s 18 lead Wofford over North Greenville 70-59

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Jackson Paveletzke had 18 points in Wofford’s 70-59 win against North Greenville on Wednesday. Paveletzke also…

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Jackson Paveletzke had 18 points in Wofford’s 70-59 win against North Greenville on Wednesday.

Paveletzke also had six assists for the Terriers (4-2). B.J. Mack scored 12 points and added seven rebounds. Jackson Sivills recorded nine points and shot 1 for 4 from beyond the arc and 6 of 6 from the free throw line.

C.J. Jamison led the Crusaders in scoring, finishing with 17 points and four steals. Zak Perdew added 10 points, six assists and three steals for North Greenville. In addition, Savion Brown finished with nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

