Omoruyi and Rutgers host Cent. Conn. St.

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (0-6) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-1)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers plays the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils after Clifford Omoruyi scored 20 points in Rutgers’ 76-46 victory against the Rider Broncs.

The Scarlet Knights have gone 4-0 in home games. Rutgers is seventh in the Big Ten scoring 75.6 points while shooting 42.3% from the field.

The Blue Devils are 0-3 in road games. Cent. Conn. St. is seventh in the NEC with 20.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Andre Snoddy averaging 4.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Spencer is shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Scarlet Knights, while averaging 17.2 points, 3.6 assists and four steals. Omoruyi is shooting 50.7% and averaging 18.0 points for Rutgers.

Kellen Amos is shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, while averaging 12.8 points. Nigel Scantlebury is averaging 11.7 points, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals for Cent. Conn. St..

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

