Omaha takes on UL Monroe

The Associated Press

November 25, 2022, 2:42 AM

UL Monroe Warhawks (2-3) vs. Omaha Mavericks (1-4)

Niceville, Florida; Friday, 2:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Omaha -2; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: The Omaha Mavericks square off against the UL Monroe Warhawks in Niceville, Florida.

The Mavericks are 1-4 in non-conference play. Omaha is third in the Summit with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Marquel Sutton averaging 2.4.

The Warhawks have a 2-3 record in non-conference play. UL Monroe is seventh in the Sun Belt scoring 77.6 points per game and is shooting 42.9%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Frankie Fidler is shooting 34.6% and averaging 11.8 points for the Mavericks. Jaeden Marshall is averaging 9.4 points for Omaha.

Tyreke Locure is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Warhawks. Nika Metskhvarishvili is averaging 9.8 points and 5.8 rebounds for UL Monroe.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

