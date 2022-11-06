Oklahoma hosts Sam Houston to tip off season

Sam Houston Bearkats at Oklahoma Sooners Norman, Oklahoma; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oklahoma -16.5; over/under is 131…

Sam Houston Bearkats at Oklahoma Sooners

Norman, Oklahoma; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oklahoma -16.5; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: The Oklahoma Sooners host the Sam Houston Bearkats in the season opener.

Oklahoma went 19-16 overall last season while going 12-6 at home. The Sooners gave up 65.0 points per game while committing 15.5 fouls last season.

Sam Houston went 5-8 on the road and 19-14 overall last season. The Bearkats averaged 7.5 steals, 2.4 blocks and 12.0 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

