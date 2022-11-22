Thanksgiving: Best and worst times to hit the roads | Biden pardons turkeys | Easy and economical: turkey stock | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | How to avoid burns from holiday cooking
Notre Dame hosts Bowling Green after Goodwin’s 24-point game

The Associated Press

November 22, 2022, 2:42 AM

Bowling Green Falcons (2-2) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-0)

South Bend, Indiana; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Notre Dame -14.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame hosts the Bowling Green Falcons after Dane Goodwin scored 24 points in Notre Dame’s 66-65 win over the Lipscomb Bisons.

Notre Dame went 24-11 overall a season ago while going 14-1 at home. The Fighting Irish averaged 72.6 points per game last season, 11.3 from the free throw line and 27.3 from deep.

Bowling Green went 3-10 on the road and 13-18 overall a season ago. The Falcons shot 43.5% from the field and 34.0% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

