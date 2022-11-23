Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Biden's Thanksgiving tradition | Best and worst times to hit the roads | What's the value of an instant-read thermometer? | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Northwestern Wildcats and the No. 13 Auburn Tigers play in Cancun, Mexico

The Associated Press

November 23, 2022, 2:42 AM

Auburn Tigers (5-0) vs. Northwestern Wildcats (5-0)

Cancun, Mexico; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Northwestern Wildcats take on the No. 13 Auburn Tigers in Cancun, Mexico.

The Wildcats have a 5-0 record in non-conference games. Northwestern ranks sixth in the Big Ten with 16.0 assists per game led by Chase Audige averaging 5.4.

The Tigers have a 5-0 record in non-conference play. Auburn ranks fifth in the SEC with 15.8 assists per game led by Wendell Green Jr. averaging 4.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boo Buie is scoring 14.8 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Wildcats. Audige is averaging 12.6 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 38.8% for Northwestern.

Green averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc. Johni Broome is averaging 11.8 points, nine rebounds, 1.8 steals and three blocks for Auburn.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

