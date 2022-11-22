Northern Kentucky takes on UT Arlington in Estero, Florida

UT Arlington Mavericks (2-3) vs. Northern Kentucky Norse (2-2) Estero, Florida; Tuesday, 1:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Northern Kentucky…

UT Arlington Mavericks (2-3) vs. Northern Kentucky Norse (2-2)

Estero, Florida; Tuesday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Northern Kentucky Norse will take on the UT Arlington Mavericks at Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida.

Northern Kentucky went 20-12 overall with a 6-6 record against non-conference opponents during the 2021-22 season. The Norse averaged 69.9 points per game while shooting 42.9% from the field and 34.6% from deep last season.

UT Arlington went 11-18 overall with a 4-8 record in non-conference games in the 2021-22 season. The Mavericks averaged 67.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 68.7 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

