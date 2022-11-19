HOLIDAYS: People in DC share their infamous Thanksgiving stories | Flying with food for the holidays? TSA has tips | Prince George’s Co. turkey giveaway | 'Barbed wire curtain' rises in Europe | The busiest days to fly during the winter holidays
North Dakota hosts Montana State after Belo’s 23-point game

The Associated Press

November 19, 2022, 2:42 AM

Montana State Bobcats (2-2) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (2-2)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State plays the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks after Jubrile Belo scored 23 points in Montana State’s 106-64 win over the Warner Pacific Knights.

North Dakota finished 6-25 overall last season while going 4-11 at home. The Fightin’ Hawks averaged 10.2 points off of turnovers, 10.0 second chance points and 1.1 bench points last season.

Montana State went 27-8 overall with a 9-6 record on the road last season. The Bobcats allowed opponents to score 69.3 points per game and shoot 43.0% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

