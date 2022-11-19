North Dakota hosts Montana State after Belo’s 23-point game

Montana State Bobcats (2-2) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (2-2) Grand Forks, North Dakota; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Montana State Bobcats (2-2) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (2-2)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State plays the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks after Jubrile Belo scored 23 points in Montana State’s 106-64 win over the Warner Pacific Knights.

North Dakota finished 6-25 overall last season while going 4-11 at home. The Fightin’ Hawks averaged 10.2 points off of turnovers, 10.0 second chance points and 1.1 bench points last season.

Montana State went 27-8 overall with a 9-6 record on the road last season. The Bobcats allowed opponents to score 69.3 points per game and shoot 43.0% from the field last season.

