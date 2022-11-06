North Carolina opens season at home against UNC Wilmington

UNC Wilmington Seahawks at North Carolina Tar Heels Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Monday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North…

UNC Wilmington Seahawks at North Carolina Tar Heels

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Carolina -23; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: The North Carolina Tar Heels open the season at home against the UNC Wilmington Seahawks.

North Carolina went 15-2 at home a season ago while going 29-9 overall. The Tar Heels averaged 78.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.3 last season.

UNC Wilmington finished 27-9 overall with a 9-5 record on the road last season. The Seahawks averaged 10.6 assists per game on 25.1 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.