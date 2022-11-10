No. 18 Virginia plays Monmouth following Franklin’s 21-point outing

Monmouth Hawks (0-1) at Virginia Cavaliers (1-0) Charlottesville, Virginia; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Virginia plays the…

Monmouth Hawks (0-1) at Virginia Cavaliers (1-0)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Virginia plays the Monmouth Hawks after Armaan Franklin scored 21 points in Virginia’s 73-61 win against the North Carolina Central Eagles.

Virginia went 21-14 overall with an 11-7 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Cavaliers averaged 62.4 points per game last season, 27.7 in the paint, 13.2 off of turnovers and 4.9 on fast breaks.

Monmouth went 21-13 overall a season ago while going 10-7 on the road. The Hawks gave up 67.3 points per game while committing 18.2 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

