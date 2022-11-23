No. 15 Kentucky hosts North Florida following Hicklen’s 24-point outing

North Florida Ospreys (1-3) at Kentucky Wildcats (3-2) Lexington, Kentucky; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kentucky -26.5; over/under…

North Florida Ospreys (1-3) at Kentucky Wildcats (3-2)

Lexington, Kentucky; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kentucky -26.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida visits the No. 15 Kentucky Wildcats after Jarius Hicklen scored 24 points in North Florida’s 83-82 loss to the Duquesne Dukes.

Kentucky went 26-8 overall with an 18-0 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Wildcats allowed opponents to score 66.6 points per game and shoot 41.4% from the field last season.

North Florida finished 4-15 on the road and 11-20 overall a season ago. The Ospreys averaged 68.5 points per game last season, 25.5 in the paint, 12.6 off of turnovers and 8.6 on fast breaks.

