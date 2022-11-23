Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Biden's Thanksgiving tradition | Best and worst times to hit the roads | What's the value of an instant-read thermometer? | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
No. 11 Indiana hosts Little Rock after Gardner’s 23-point outing

The Associated Press

November 23, 2022, 2:42 AM

Little Rock Trojans (2-3) at Indiana Hoosiers (4-0)

Bloomington, Indiana; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indiana -29; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock visits the No. 11 Indiana Hoosiers after Myron Gardner scored 23 points in Little Rock’s 94-91 victory against the Jackson State Tigers.

Indiana finished 21-14 overall a season ago while going 14-4 at home. The Hoosiers averaged 70.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.2 last season.

Little Rock finished 9-19 overall with a 1-10 record on the road a season ago. The Trojans averaged 66.7 points per game last season, 13.2 from the free throw line and 21 from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

