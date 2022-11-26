Holidays: Send in photos, videos of decorations | Photos from Christmas tree ceremony | Watch the National Christmas tree lighting | Tysons host 'Winter Boroland' | Where to see holiday lights
Niagara visits Saint John’s (NY) after Curbelo’s 23-point game

The Associated Press

November 26, 2022, 2:42 AM

Niagara Purple Eagles (3-2) at Saint John’s (NY) Red Storm (6-0)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint John’s (NY) -18.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint John’s (NY) hosts the Niagara Purple Eagles after Andre Curbelo scored 23 points in Saint John’s (NY)’s 76-69 overtime victory against the Syracuse Orange.

The Red Storm are 4-0 in home games. Saint John’s (NY) has a 4-0 record against teams over .500.

The Purple Eagles are 0-2 on the road. Niagara is eighth in the MAAC with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Sam Iorio averaging 3.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Jones is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 8.7 rebounds for the Red Storm. AJ Storr is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers for Saint John’s (NY).

Aaron Gray is shooting 29.2% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Eagles, while averaging 9.6 points. Noah Thomasson is averaging 14.6 points and 3.2 assists for Niagara.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

