New Hampshire hosts Solomon and Sacred Heart

Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-3) at New Hampshire Wildcats (2-3)

Durham, New Hampshire; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New Hampshire -1.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart visits the New Hampshire Wildcats after Raheem Solomon scored 26 points in Sacred Heart’s 100-59 victory over the Western New England Golden Bears.

The Wildcats have gone 2-1 in home games. New Hampshire ranks sixth in the America East with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Clarence O. Daniels II averaging 5.6.

The Pioneers are 2-2 in road games. Sacred Heart has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nazim Derry averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 10.2 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Daniels is shooting 41.9% and averaging 15.6 points for New Hampshire.

Solomon averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc. Nico Galette is averaging 17.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals for Sacred Heart.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.