Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Oklahoma Sooners square off

The Associated Press

November 24, 2022, 2:42 AM

Oklahoma Sooners (3-1) vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-1)

Orlando, Florida; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nebraska -5.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Nebraska Cornhuskers face the Oklahoma Sooners in Orlando, Florida.

Nebraska went 10-22 overall with a 6-6 record in non-conference games in the 2021-22 season. The Cornhuskers allowed opponents to score 78.5 points per game and shoot 44.6% from the field last season.

Oklahoma finished 19-16 overall with a 12-5 record in non-conference play in the 2021-22 season. The Sooners averaged 14.0 assists per game on 25.3 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

