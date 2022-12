NCAA Women’s Basketball Top 25 Schedule

All Times EST Saturday’s Games No. 2 Stanford vs. Grambling St. at Honolulu, 5 p.m. No. 6 Indiana vs. Memphis…

All Times EST

Saturday’s Games

No. 2 Stanford vs. Grambling St. at Honolulu, 5 p.m.

No. 6 Indiana vs. Memphis at Las Vegas, 8:45 p.m.

No. 7 Notre Dame vs. Arizona St., Goombay Bracket Game 3 at Bimini, Bahamas, 4:15 p.m.

No. 12 LSU vs. UAB, Bimini Bracket Game 3 at Bimini, Bahamas, 2 p.m.

No. 14 Maryland vs. Towson at Fort Myers, Fla., 11:30 a.m.

No. 15 Arizona at San Diego, 7 p.m.

No. 21 Baylor vs. No. 23 Villanova, Semifinals Game 1 at Estero, Fla., 5 p.m.

No. 22 Michigan vs. South Florida, Semifinals Game 2 at Estero, Fla., 7:30 p.m.

No. 25 Kansas St. vs. Arkansas at St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, U.S., 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No. 1 South Carolina vs. Hampton, Noon

No. 2 Stanford at Hawaii, 7:30 p.m.

No. 3 UConn vs. No. 9 Iowa, Championship Game at Portland, Ore., 1 p.m.

No. 4 Ohio St. vs. North Alabama, 1 p.m.

No. 5 Iowa St. vs. No. 8 North Carolina, Championship Game at Portland, Ore., 7:30 p.m.

No. 11 Virginia Tech vs. Longwood, 2 p.m.

No. 14 Maryland vs. Pittsburgh at Fort Myers, Fla., 11:30 a.m.

No. 19 Texas vs. Princeton, 2 p.m.

No. 23 Tennessee vs. E. Kentucky, 2 p.m.

