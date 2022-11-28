Holidays: 20 years of 'Elf' | Santa visits frosty Alaska Inupiaq village | 15 ice skating rinks in DC area | Walmart donation from Chesapeake store to help others | Send in photos of decorations
NC State hosts Wight and William & Mary

The Associated Press

November 28, 2022, 2:22 AM

William & Mary Tribe (3-4) at NC State Wolf Pack (6-1)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary visits the NC State Wolf Pack after Ben Wight scored 24 points in William & Mary’s 80-64 loss to the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Wolf Pack are 4-0 in home games. NC State is fifth in the ACC shooting 35.5% from downtown, led by Jordan Snell shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Tribe have gone 0-3 away from home. William & Mary is the top team in the CAA shooting 40.0% from downtown. Miguel Ayesa paces the Tribe shooting 75.0% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarkel Joiner is scoring 18.1 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Wolf Pack. Casey Morsell is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers for NC State.

Wight is averaging 12.6 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Tribe. Gabe Dorsey is averaging 10.6 points for William & Mary.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

