ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Home » College Basketball » Mitchell scores 18, Kansas…

Mitchell scores 18, Kansas City routs Calvary, 113-54

The Associated Press

November 14, 2022, 11:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Rayquawndis Mitchell’s 18 points helped UMKC defeat Calvary 113-54 on Monday night.

Mitchell was 7 of 11 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) for the Kangaroos (1-3). Tyler Andrews added 16 points while going 5 of 11 (4 for 9 from distance), and they also had five rebounds. Allen David Mukeba Jr. finished 6 of 13 from the field to finish with 14 points, while adding 11 rebounds, eight assists, and three steals.

The Warriors (0-1) were led by Jonah Murr, who posted 16 points. Stephen Jones added 14 points and three steals for Calvary. In addition, Ryan Ulrichs had 11 points.

NEXT UP

UMKC visits Kansas State in its next matchup on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up