Missouri hosts Okafor and Wichita State

Missouri Tigers (7-0) at Wichita State Shockers (4-2)

Wichita, Kansas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wichita State -2; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State faces the Missouri Tigers after Gus Okafor scored 27 points in Wichita State’s 83-71 victory over the Tarleton State Texans.

The Shockers are 2-1 on their home court. Wichita State is 4-1 against opponents over .500.

The Tigers have gone 0-0 away from home. Missouri is ninth in the SEC with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Noah Carter averaging 2.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Craig Porter Jr. is shooting 47.9% and averaging 13.8 points for the Shockers. Okafor is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers for Wichita State.

D’Moi Hodge is shooting 53.8% and averaging 16.6 points for the Tigers. Kobe Brown is averaging 14.0 points for Missouri.

