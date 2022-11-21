HOLIDAYS: Get ready for a pricy travel season | TSA tips for holiday travel | DC locals share Thanksgiving stories | Low-waste, climate friendly meal ideas
Home » College Basketball » McMahon leads Winthrop against…

McMahon leads Winthrop against Southern Miss after 24-point game

The Associated Press

November 21, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (4-0) vs. Winthrop Eagles (2-3)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Tuesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop faces the Southern Miss Golden Eagles after Sin’Cere McMahon scored 24 points in Winthrop’s 77-68 loss to the Mercer Bears.

Winthrop went 13-0 at home last season while going 23-9 overall. The Eagles averaged 75.2 points per game last season, 14.0 from the free throw line and 25.8 from deep.

Southern Miss went 7-26 overall with a 1-14 record on the road last season. The Golden Eagles averaged 64.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 74.9 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up