McMahon leads Winthrop against Southern Miss after 24-point game

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (4-0) vs. Winthrop Eagles (2-3)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Tuesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop faces the Southern Miss Golden Eagles after Sin’Cere McMahon scored 24 points in Winthrop’s 77-68 loss to the Mercer Bears.

Winthrop went 13-0 at home last season while going 23-9 overall. The Eagles averaged 75.2 points per game last season, 14.0 from the free throw line and 25.8 from deep.

Southern Miss went 7-26 overall with a 1-14 record on the road last season. The Golden Eagles averaged 64.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 74.9 last season.

