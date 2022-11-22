Maine visits Cent. Conn. St. after Tynes’ 21-point performance

Maine Black Bears (3-1) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (0-5) New Britain, Connecticut; Wednesday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Maine Black Bears (3-1) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (0-5)

New Britain, Connecticut; Wednesday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maine visits the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils after Kellen Tynes scored 21 points in Maine’s 93-70 victory over the Columbia Lions.

Cent. Conn. St. finished 8-24 overall with a 4-7 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Blue Devils averaged 12.3 points off of turnovers, 8.3 second chance points and 5.2 bench points last season.

Maine went 1-14 on the road and 6-23 overall last season. The Black Bears averaged 12.3 points off of turnovers, 9.1 second chance points and 2.3 bench points last season.

