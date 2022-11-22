Thanksgiving: Best and worst times to hit the roads | Biden pardons turkeys | Easy and economical: turkey stock | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | How to avoid burns from holiday cooking
Home » College Basketball » Maine visits Cent. Conn.…

Maine visits Cent. Conn. St. after Tynes’ 21-point performance

The Associated Press

November 22, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Maine Black Bears (3-1) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (0-5)

New Britain, Connecticut; Wednesday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maine visits the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils after Kellen Tynes scored 21 points in Maine’s 93-70 victory over the Columbia Lions.

Cent. Conn. St. finished 8-24 overall with a 4-7 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Blue Devils averaged 12.3 points off of turnovers, 8.3 second chance points and 5.2 bench points last season.

Maine went 1-14 on the road and 6-23 overall last season. The Black Bears averaged 12.3 points off of turnovers, 9.1 second chance points and 2.3 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up