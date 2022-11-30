Loyola (MD) hosts Falko and Binghamton

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (3-4) at Binghamton Bearcats (3-3) Binghamton, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Binghamton -2.5;…

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (3-4) at Binghamton Bearcats (3-3)

Binghamton, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Binghamton -2.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton hosts the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds after Jacob Falko scored 20 points in Binghamton’s 65-62 loss to the La Salle Explorers.

The Bearcats are 2-1 on their home court. Binghamton ranks third in the America East in rebounding averaging 34.3 rebounds. Christian Hinckson leads the Bearcats with 6.2 boards.

The Greyhounds are 0-3 on the road. Loyola (MD) gives up 71.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.6 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Falko is scoring 14.3 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Bearcats. John McGriff is averaging 10.3 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 46.0% for Binghamton.

Jaylin Andrews is scoring 11.0 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Greyhounds. Kenny Jones is averaging 10.3 points and 2.6 rebounds for Loyola (MD).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

