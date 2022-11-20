HOLIDAYS: TSA tips for holiday travel | Busiest days to travel this season | DC locals share Thanksgiving stories | Low-waste, climate friendly meal ideas
Lindenwood visits Western Carolina after Childs’ 21-point game

The Associated Press

November 20, 2022, 2:42 AM

Lindenwood Lions (2-3) vs. Western Carolina Catamounts (3-2)

Cullowhee, North Carolina; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood visits the Western Carolina Catamounts after Chris Childs scored 21 points in Lindenwood’s 78-60 victory over the McNeese Cowboys.

The Catamounts are 1-0 in home games. Western Carolina is third in the SoCon with 27.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Tyzhaun Claude averaging 5.8.

The Lions are 1-2 in road games. Lindenwood is eighth in the OVC scoring 66.6 points per game and is shooting 39.6%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Claude is shooting 54.7% and averaging 15.8 points for the Catamounts. Tre Jackson is averaging 4.3 made 3-pointers for Western Carolina.

Childs averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 17.2 points while shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc. Kevin Caldwell Jr. is averaging 14.2 points, four assists and 1.8 steals for Lindenwood.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

