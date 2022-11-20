HOLIDAYS: TSA tips for holiday travel | Busiest days to travel this season | DC locals share Thanksgiving stories | Low-waste, climate friendly meal ideas
Lamar plays McNeese following Calmese’s 27-point outing

The Associated Press

November 20, 2022, 2:42 AM

Lamar Cardinals (3-2) at McNeese Cowboys (1-3)

Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar visits the McNeese Cowboys after Nate Calmese scored 27 points in Lamar’s 98-91 overtime loss to the Western Carolina Catamounts.

McNeese went 6-5 at home and 4-10 in Southland action during the 2021-22 season. The Cowboys allowed opponents to score 77.4 points per game and shoot 44.8% from the field last season.

Lamar finished 0-16 in Southland action and 2-27 overall during the 2021-22 season. The Cardinals allowed opponents to score 73.0 points per game and shoot 44.5% from the field last season.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

