Knowling scores 15 as Yale knocks off John Jay 112-55

The Associated Press

November 20, 2022, 6:52 PM

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Matt Knowling’s 15 points on 7-of-7 shooting helped Yale defeat John Jay 112-55 on Sunday night.

Knowling had six rebounds for the Bulldogs (5-0). Nick Townsend scored 15 points while shooting 6 of 8 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line. EJ Jarvis shot 6 of 8 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Garrison Watkins finished with 14 points for the Bloodhounds (0-5).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

