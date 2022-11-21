Thanksgiving: Easy and economical: turkey stock | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | How avoid burns from holiday cooking | Coping with grief | TSA tips for holiday travel
Kansas State Wildcats square off against the Rhode Island Rams

The Associated Press

November 21, 2022, 12:22 PM

Rhode Island Rams (1-2) vs. Kansas State Wildcats (3-0)

George Town, Cayman Islands; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kansas State -11.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas State Wildcats square off against the Rhode Island Rams in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Kansas State went 14-17 overall with an 8-5 record against non-conference opponents during the 2021-22 season. The Wildcats shot 42.0% from the field and 34.6% from 3-point range last season.

Rhode Island went 15-16 overall with a 10-4 record against non-conference opponents during the 2021-22 season. The Rams averaged 67.1 points per game last season, 32.0 in the paint, 12.7 off of turnovers and 11.5 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

