Johnson leads UC Davis against Loyola Marymount (CA) after 20-point game

UC Davis Aggies (2-0) at Loyola Marymount Lions (1-0)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis faces the Loyola Marymount Lions after Ty Johnson scored 20 points in UC Davis’ 90-67 win over the Cal Maritime Keelhaulers.

Loyola Marymount (CA) went 6-7 at home a season ago while going 11-18 overall. The Lions gave up 74.1 points per game while committing 18.1 fouls last season.

UC Davis finished 13-11 overall a season ago while going 5-4 on the road. The Aggies allowed opponents to score 66.4 points per game and shoot 41.4% from the field last season.

