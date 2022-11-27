Idaho State plays Central Arkansas on 4-game road skid

Idaho State Bengals (1-5) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (3-3) Conway, Arkansas; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State…

Idaho State Bengals (1-5) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (3-3)

Conway, Arkansas; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State hits the road against Central Arkansas looking to break its four-game road slide.

The Bears are 2-1 on their home court. Central Arkansas ranks fifth in the ASUN with 36.0 points per game in the paint led by Camren Hunter averaging 12.0.

The Bengals are 0-3 in road games. Idaho State has a 0-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter is shooting 37.4% and averaging 17.0 points for the Bears. Collin Cooper is averaging 10.3 points for Central Arkansas.

Brock Mackenzie is shooting 45.6% and averaging 13.0 points for the Bengals. Jared Rodriguez is averaging 11.3 points for Idaho State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.