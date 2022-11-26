Howard visits Austin Peay, looks to break road losing streak

Howard Bison (3-5) at Austin Peay Governors (3-3) Clarksville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Austin Peay -3.5;…

Howard Bison (3-5) at Austin Peay Governors (3-3)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Austin Peay -3.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Howard visits Austin Peay looking to break its four-game road skid.

The Governors are 1-0 on their home court. Austin Peay is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Bison have gone 0-2 away from home. Howard ranks fourth in the MEAC with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Bryce Harris averaging 2.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shon Robinson is shooting 56.4% and averaging 15.3 points for the Governors. Carlos Paez is averaging 8.2 points for Austin Peay.

Elijah Hawkins averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 46.2% from beyond the arc. William Settle is averaging 11.9 points and 5.3 rebounds for Howard.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

