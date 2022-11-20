Houston Baptist visits Rice after Evee’s 31-point game

Houston Baptist Huskies (1-4) at Rice Owls (3-2, 0-1 C-USA) Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rice hosts the…

Houston Baptist Huskies (1-4) at Rice Owls (3-2, 0-1 C-USA)

Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rice hosts the Houston Baptist Huskies after Travis Evee scored 31 points in Rice’s 96-88 win over the Western Michigan Broncos.

The Owls are 3-0 in home games. Rice is eighth in C-USA with 6.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Max Fiedler averaging 1.6.

The Huskies are 0-2 on the road. Houston Baptist is third in the Southland scoring 75.4 points per game and is shooting 47.1%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evee is shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 19.2 points, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals. Quincy Olivari is shooting 42.3% and averaging 12.6 points for Rice.

Brycen Long averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc. Bonke Maring is averaging 15.2 points and 5.6 rebounds for Houston Baptist.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

