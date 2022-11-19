HOLIDAYS: People in DC share their infamous Thanksgiving stories | Flying with food for the holidays? TSA has tips | Prince George’s Co. turkey giveaway | 'Barbed wire curtain' rises in Europe | The busiest days to fly during the winter holidays
Green Bay faces Utah Valley, seeks to break 4-game skid

The Associated Press

November 19, 2022, 3:42 AM

Green Bay Phoenix (0-4) vs. Utah Valley Wolverines (2-3)

Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay aims to stop its four-game slide with a win over Utah Valley.

Utah Valley finished 20-12 overall last season while going 11-2 at home. The Wolverines averaged 71.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 65.1 last season.

Green Bay finished 4-16 in Horizon play and 1-14 on the road a season ago. The Phoenix shot 41.9% from the field and 28.2% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

