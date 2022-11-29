Georgetown hosts Batcho and Texas Tech

Georgetown Hoyas (4-3) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-2) Lubbock, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech plays…

Georgetown Hoyas (4-3) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-2)

Lubbock, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech plays the Georgetown Hoyas after Daniel Batcho scored 21 points in Texas Tech’s 80-73 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Red Raiders have gone 3-0 in home games. Texas Tech is fifth in the Big 12 in rebounding with 32.5 rebounds. Batcho paces the Red Raiders with 7.3 boards.

The Hoyas are 0-0 in road games. Georgetown ranks eighth in the Big East scoring 32.0 points per game in the paint led by Qudus Wahab averaging 7.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pop Isaacs averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Raiders, scoring 8.0 points while shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc. Kevin Obanor is shooting 53.4% and averaging 13.5 points for Texas Tech.

Amir “Primo” Spears is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Hoyas. Wahab is averaging 12.6 points and 7.3 rebounds for Georgetown.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

