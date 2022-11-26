Holidays: Send in photos, videos of decorations | Photos from Christmas tree ceremony | Watch the National Christmas tree lighting | Tysons host 'Winter Boroland' | Where to see holiday lights
Home » College Basketball » George Washington plays New…

George Washington plays New Hampshire after Bishop’s 25-point game

The Associated Press

November 26, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

New Hampshire Wildcats (2-2) at George Washington Colonials (3-2)

Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: George Washington -8.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington hosts the New Hampshire Wildcats after James Bishop scored 25 points in George Washington’s 75-70 loss to the UCSD Tritons.

George Washington finished 12-18 overall with an 8-5 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Colonials averaged 13.2 points off of turnovers, 8.4 second chance points and 13.9 bench points last season.

New Hampshire went 15-13 overall a season ago while going 5-9 on the road. The Wildcats shot 44.0% from the field and 36.6% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up