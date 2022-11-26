George Washington plays New Hampshire after Bishop’s 25-point game

New Hampshire Wildcats (2-2) at George Washington Colonials (3-2) Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: George Washington -8.5;…

New Hampshire Wildcats (2-2) at George Washington Colonials (3-2)

Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: George Washington -8.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington hosts the New Hampshire Wildcats after James Bishop scored 25 points in George Washington’s 75-70 loss to the UCSD Tritons.

George Washington finished 12-18 overall with an 8-5 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Colonials averaged 13.2 points off of turnovers, 8.4 second chance points and 13.9 bench points last season.

New Hampshire went 15-13 overall a season ago while going 5-9 on the road. The Wildcats shot 44.0% from the field and 36.6% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.