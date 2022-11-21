Thanksgiving: Easy and economical: turkey stock | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | How avoid burns from holiday cooking | Coping with grief | TSA tips for holiday travel
George Mason Patriots and the Buffalo Bulls square off in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

The Associated Press

November 21, 2022, 12:22 PM

Buffalo Bulls (1-4) vs. George Mason Patriots (2-3)

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Monday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: George Mason -6.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Bulls and the George Mason Patriots square off in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands.

The Patriots are 2-3 in non-conference play. George Mason is ninth in the A-10 with eight offensive rebounds per game led by Josh Oduro averaging two.

The Bulls have a 1-4 record against non-conference oppponents. Buffalo is 1- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 17.4 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Victor Bailey Jr. is scoring 13.6 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Patriots. De’Von Cooper is averaging 11.8 points and four rebounds while shooting 37.7% for George Mason.

Zid Powell is shooting 41.2% and averaging 13.2 points for the Bulls. Curtis Jones is averaging 12 points for Buffalo.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

