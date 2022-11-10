Fresno State hosts UCSB following Anderson’s 25-point game

UCSB Gauchos (1-0) vs. Fresno State Bulldogs (1-0) Fresno, California; Friday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UCSB faces the Fresno…

UCSB Gauchos (1-0) vs. Fresno State Bulldogs (1-0)

Fresno, California; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB faces the Fresno State Bulldogs after Cole Anderson scored 25 points in UCSB’s 75-59 win against the San Francisco State Gators.

Fresno State finished 23-13 overall with a 14-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Bulldogs averaged 13.5 points off of turnovers, 9.7 second chance points and 12.8 bench points last season.

UCSB went 17-11 overall a season ago while going 5-7 on the road. The Gauchos averaged 73.8 points per game last season, 14.0 on free throws and 15.9 from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

