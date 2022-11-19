Freidel leads James Madison against No. 1 North Carolina after 23-point game

James Madison Dukes (4-0) at North Carolina Tar Heels (3-0) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

James Madison Dukes (4-0) at North Carolina Tar Heels (3-0)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: James Madison faces the No. 1 North Carolina Tar Heels after Noah Freidel scored 23 points in James Madison’s 95-69 victory against the Howard Bison.

North Carolina went 15-2 at home last season while going 29-10 overall. The Tar Heels averaged 77.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.3 last season.

James Madison went 5-6 on the road and 15-14 overall a season ago. The Dukes averaged 13.3 assists per game on 27.7 made field goals last season.

