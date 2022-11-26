Falko leads Binghamton against La Salle after 24-point performance

Binghamton Bearcats (3-2) at La Salle Explorers (2-3) Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: La Salle -9.5; over/under…

Binghamton Bearcats (3-2) at La Salle Explorers (2-3)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: La Salle -9.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton visits the La Salle Explorers after Jacob Falko scored 24 points in Binghamton’s 81-79 victory against the Columbia Lions.

The Explorers are 2-0 on their home court. La Salle allows 70.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.4 points per game.

The Bearcats have gone 1-1 away from home. Binghamton is seventh in the America East with 11.8 assists per game led by Falko averaging 3.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Nickelberry is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Explorers. Hassan Drame is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for La Salle.

Falko is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Bearcats. Miles Gibson is averaging 12.4 points and 5.6 rebounds for Binghamton.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

